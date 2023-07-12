Hema Malini’s ‘guru ma’ predicted Shah Rukh Khan was destined for stardom: ‘You’re getting a very big hero’

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Hema was asked about her initial impression of Shah Rukh, whom she casted in 'Dil Aashna Hai'

Hema Malini signed Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dil Aashna Hai'

In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry into Bollywood with four film releases. One of those movies was Dil Aashna Hai, which marked his first-ever film shoot. Hema Malini, the producer and director of the film, recently reminisced about signing Shah Rukh for the project and revealed that it was her 'guru ma' who encouraged her to do so.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Hema was asked about her initial impression of Shah Rukh. She fondly shared, "He was very cute and sweet in Fauji, the TV serial. I used to watch that. Around that time, my script was being prepared, and for that particular character, I wanted someone new. I thought, 'This boy looks so nice, I want him only.'"

Hema explained that her sister contacted Shah Rukh Khan, who then came over. They even introduced him to Dharmendra, Hema's husband, who instantly took a liking to him. Malini's guru not only encouraged the actress to take on the newbie, but also predicted that Shah Rukh Khan was destined for stardom. Hema recalled their conversation, saying, "I told her, 'Ma, I'm making a film.' And she gave it the name 'Dil Aashna Hai'.

"She said, 'You're getting a very big hero.' I didn't understand and told her that we had a new hero, (and that he had never appeared in films before). But she was firm on what she saw in the cards and said, 'No, no, no, you're getting a very big hero.' And indeed, he became big, didn't he? Over the years, she has this foresight about what is going to happen."

Hema attributed a significant portion of her success to her 'guru ma,' who not only advised her to make films like Baghban but also supported her decision to marry Dharmendra, despite him being married at the time.

In her autobiography, Dream Girl, Hema Malini mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan signed four more films during the same week she cast him in Dil Aashna Hai. The movie featured Divya Bharti, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Jeetendra, and Sonu Walia. Although Dil Aashna Hai didn't fare well at the box office, Shah Rukh's other films during that time cemented his place in the industry. Since then, Shah Rukh Khan has become King Khan for a reason - becoming not only a larger-than-life Bollywood superstar but a beloved household name.

On July 3, Guru Pournima, Hema Malini shared a picture of her guru, Ma Indira Devi of the Hari Krishna Mandir of Pune and said that her spirit of benevolence and generosity always lingers within her.