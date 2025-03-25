Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to reprise the role of Sakshi in the horror Thriller Chhorii 2. The film will also see the entrance of actress Soha Ali Khan

Chhorii 2

Listen to this article Here's when and where you can stream Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii 2 x 00:00

Prime Video announced the global premiere date of its highly anticipated horror thriller, Chhorii 2. Following the phenomenal success of Chhorii, which left a lasting impression on audiences with its spine-chilling story and deep-rooted folklore, the sequel promises to push the boundaries of supernatural horror, fear, and suspense with a riveting tale of a mother’s battle against paranormal forces and societal evils. Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 is a T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production. With Nushrratt Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi, alongside Soha Ali Khan, who joins the franchise in a pivotal role, the cast also boasts talents like Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Chhorii 2 is set to premiere worldwide on 11th April 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to expect from Chhorii 2

"With Chhorii, we introduced audiences to a story that was deeply intriguing yet emotionally powerful. The film struck a perfect chord with cinephiles of the horror genre, blending fear with folklore in a way that felt fresh and authentic,” shared Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India. “With Chhorii 2, we are taking that creative vision further, crafting a sequel of the well-acclaimed franchise that is darker, more intense, and replete with more twists and turns. At Prime Video, we are committed to broadening our horizon of storytelling, and horror has been an incredibly exciting space for us in this direction. It’s a privilege to once again collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series, and Psych to deliver a film that will set a new benchmark and push the cinematic envelope further.”

Horror intensifies, survival dangerous

"The success of Chhorii reaffirmed that horror resonates deeply with audiences when it is rooted in strong storytelling and an immersive atmosphere," said Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment. "The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with Chhorii 2, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga.”