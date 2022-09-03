Breaking News
Here's how Shanaya Kapoor is connected with Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Screw Dheela' getting postponed

Updated on: 03 September,2022 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With Shashank Khaitan as the captain of the ship, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Shanaya Kapoor/ Instagram


‘Screw Dheela’ is the next most ambitious project which was supposed to be starring Tiger Shroff, and Rashmika Mandanna got shelved as the makers were insisting Shanaya Kapoor should do the project. With Shashank Khaitan as the captain of the ship, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 


According to a source close to the project, "As Tiger and Rashmika were supposed to do the film together but Rashmika's date was not available so she couldn't go ahead with the project and when this development happened Karan and Screw Dheela team was really insisting on taking Shanaya and due to which the project couldn't happen and they had to drop the film." 


Meanwhile, Dharma Productions in a statement said, "Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an amazing relationship. Aside from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to team up with Dharma Productions for another monstrous activity film. 'Screw Dheela' is postponed because of date issues, shoot to initiate later one year from now," the production house had said in a statement."

 

