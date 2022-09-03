Here's how Shanaya Kapoor is connected with Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Screw Dheela' getting postponed

With Shashank Khaitan as the captain of the ship, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
Shanaya Kapoor/ Instagram
‘Screw Dheela’ is the next most ambitious project which was supposed to be starring Tiger Shroff, and Rashmika Mandanna got shelved as the makers were insisting Shanaya Kapoor should do the project. With Shashank Khaitan as the captain of the ship, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Also Read: Tiger Shroff: I’ve always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor
According to a source close to the project, "As Tiger and Rashmika were supposed to do the film together but Rashmika's date was not available so she couldn't go ahead with the project and when this development happened Karan and Screw Dheela team was really insisting on taking Shanaya and due to which the project couldn't happen and they had to drop the film."
Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from her ramp debut, Suhana Khan dubs her 'Bella Hadid'
Meanwhile, Dharma Productions in a statement said, "Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an amazing relationship. Aside from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to team up with Dharma Productions for another monstrous activity film. 'Screw Dheela' is postponed because of date issues, shoot to initiate later one year from now," the production house had said in a statement."