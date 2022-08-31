Breaking News
Tiger Shroff: I’ve always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor

Updated on: 31 August,2022 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Amid rumours of split with Disha, Tiger confirms he is single, on KJo’s chat show; expresses interest in Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor


Over the past few months, rumours have been rife that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have parted ways after dating for several years. The two neither confirmed nor denied the development. But on Koffee with Karan, stars are often at their candid best and don’t shy away from talking about their personal life. The same is true of Shroff, who recently shot for the ninth episode of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show. Gracing the couch with his first co-star Kriti Sanon, Shroff revealed his relationship status, stating, “I am single. I think so at least, and I am currently looking around.”   


Disha Patani and Karan JoharDisha Patani and Karan Johar


The actor did not stop at that. In the seventh season of the Disney+ Hotstar offering, Johar has often declared that the couch has the power to manifest one’s true desires. When he probed Shroff about whom he would like to manifest a relationship with, the actor said, “I have always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great.” Kapoor, who was dating photographer Rohan Shrestha, called it quits earlier this year.

