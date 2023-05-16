Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar's biopic drama, 'Sam Bahadur' alongside 'Dangal' girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, is celebrating his 35th birthday today

(Pic courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh/ Sanya Malhotra, Instagram)

Listen to this article Here's how Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra wished him on his birthday x 00:00

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who debuted in 2015 with Neeraj Gheywan's critically acclaimed drama, 'Masaan' has cemented his place as one of the prominent figures in the Indian film industry. The actor who kicks up a storm on the silver screen with his mere presence, Vicky is one of the sought-after stars of new-age Bollywood who has portrayed diverse roles on the silver screen with eloquence and elan.

Be it 'Raazi', 'Raman Raghav 2.0' 'Lust Stories' or 'Manmariyzaan', the actor has left an impressive mark in every movie or digital outing he has starred in. The actor who established himself as a 'star' after delivering a smashing blockbuster movie, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky has several promising projects such as 'Sam Bahadur', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', and 'Lukka Chuppi 2' in his kitty.

The OG Punjabi Munda of B-town who makes women go weak on their knees with his 'boy next door' aesthetics and good looks, Mr Vicky Kaushal, is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

While the fans of Vicky Kaushal are going gaga over the star and showering him with all their love, his buddies and co-stars from Bollywood are also extending their loved-up birthday wishes for the 'Uri' star on social media.

As Vicky Kaushal turned a year older on May 16, his 'Sam Bahadur' co-stars, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a photo with the birthday boy as they wished him on his special day.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal gets asked if he will remarry after finding someone better than Katrina Kaif; his answer receives an applause

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Ludo' star Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a goofy selfie with Vicky, where the birthday boy can be seen making a funny face. In the photo, Fatima and Vicky can be seen sitting next to each other on a plane.

While wishing her 'Sam Bahadur' co-star Fatima wrote, "Happy birthday @vickykaushal you are a star (3-star emojis)".

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra who is currently seen on Netflix's investigative satire comedy, 'Kathal', also took to her IG story and dropped a photo with Kaushal as she wished him a happy birthday.

Calling Kaushal by the titular name of their upcoming movie, 'Sam Bahadur', Sanya wrote, "Happy Birthday Sam!!" and tagged the birthday boy in the story. In the photo, Sanya can be seen twinning in white with Vicky.

For the unversed, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, 'Sam Bahadur' is an upcoming biopic drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which will see Vicky playing the titular role. The biopic also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Apart from his 'Sam Bahadur' co-stars Fatima and Sanya, her 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-star, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of Vicky and fondly called him 'Govya' as she wished him a happy birthday.

While wishing the 'Manmarziyaan' star, Bhumi wrote, "Happy Birthday Govya. Tu best hai re. Love Gauri" with a white heart. Bollywood diva, Anushka Sharma who is all set to make her Cannes debut tomorrow too extended her warm wishes to Kaushal.

The 'Chakda Xpress' star dropped a photo of Vicky on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Vicky! Wishing you love and light always."

The birthday boy who was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera', alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal is now gearing up for 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' where he will shares screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is all set to hit theatres on June 2, 2023.