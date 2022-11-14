×
Here's why Adnan Sami's music that transcends across generations

Updated on: 14 November,2022 02:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Adnan Sami. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


When you mention evergreen singers, Adnan Sami is definitely a name that comes to mind. The versatile singer and musician has given the music industry one soulful and melodious song after another. Here is a list of a few of the many tracks that listeners will remember for ages to come.


Tera Chehra  Jab Nazar Aaye
Adnan Sami songs are nothing but pure bliss. Throughout the years Adnan Sami has given us constant hits. Just like his song Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye, this song is definitely a musical treat for us all. As the soothing tunes to the high notes Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye will always be a heartfelt track. From the golden era to the gen z one this song will always remain a top notch song.



Bhar Do Jholi Meri
Bhar Do Meri Jholi,  from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijan was an extreme hit among the audiences. The listeners were carried away by the touching lyrics paired with the melodious voice of Adnan Sami for this wonderful song. The audiences were also pleasantly surprised to see Adnan Sami in the song along with Salman Khan. 


Dil Kya Kare - Salaam - E - Ishq
The song Salam-E-Ishq is a massive hit among Adnan Sami’s listeners. The light-hearted nature of this song makes it suitable to listen to for all kinds of occasions. The song gives you a feeling of bliss every time you listen to it.
 
Lift Karadey
Lift Karadey gained massive popularity among the fans as soon as it was released. The lively and upbeat and lively nature of the song made it popular among all the youngsters of the time. The song is still loved by all generations alike. 

Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao 
This evergreen song sung by the legendary duo Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle has marked its name in History. This classical wonder with a romantic vibe has always taken the audiences for a spin. People have always adored Adnan Sami for his musical knowledge and skills which he time and again has proved with his beautiful songs.

