'Heroes don't exist', declare John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in 'Ek Villain Returns'

Updated on: 27 June,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mohit Suri shared the first look of his next thriller and things are going to get dark, very dark

'Heroes don't exist', declare John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in 'Ek Villain Returns'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Mohit Suri


John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are uniting for Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' and Mohit Suri shared the first posters of all four characters. For all of them, heroes don't exist.


 
 
 
 
 
Today, 'Ek Villain' completes eight years, that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. 

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited films from Disha Patani's envious list of forthcoming projects. Ever since the actress has started shooting for the movie, it has built huge anticipation and curiosity among her fans. 

The prep videos and BTS visuals from ‘Ek Villain 2’ that Disha has been posting on her social media time and again has made her followers and fans truly excited about the sequel. 

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year on July 29 too among her other professional commitments. The actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.

john abraham Disha Patani Tara Sutaria arjun kapoor mohit suri bollywood news Entertainment News

