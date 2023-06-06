High on love: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani celebrate trailer release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with the team

After a positive response to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer by the audience, the makers of the film held an intimate party for the team of the film to celebrate the trailer release

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released on YouTube on Monday. The love story features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The trailer has all the elements- romance, drama, comedy, emotions, love, and family. The trailer was well recieved by the audience and the team of the film met at producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Mumbai home to celebrate the trailer.

On Monday night after the release of the trailer, members of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' were seen arriving at Sajid Nadiadwala's house for a party. Lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also present at the party.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to share pictures of the team happily posing together for a picture. "Couldn’t sleep last night because of nervousness and didn’t sleep today because of happiness. High on Love," he wrote sharing the photos. The trailer's success party was attended by the cast Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, along with Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Nadiadwala, and co-producers Shareen Mantri, Kishor Arora & Writer Karan Sharma.

This is Kiara and Kartik's second collaboration after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that was released in May last year. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer displays an effortless chemistry between the two. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerising visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

Meanwhile, several took to social media to praise the trailer of the film directed by Sameer Vidwans. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram stories to share the trailer and complimented his wife Kiara. "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can't wait to meet Katha. Good Luck to you and the team," he wrote sharing the trailer.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.