Himanshu Malhotra on his emotional prep for the film, Kesari Veer

Himanshu Malhotra in Kesari Veer

Listen to this article Himanshu Malhotra on transforming for Kesari Veer: ‘Playing Rasool Khan was a challenge like no other’ x 00:00

After Shershaah (2021), Himanshu Malhotra eagerly awaits his next film, Kesari Veer—Legends of Somnath. The actor, who takes pride in giving his all to his roles, says essaying Rasool Khan was not easy. “Playing Rasool Khan was a transformation like no other. The physical demands—rigorous training, bulking up, learning dual-sword combat, and horse riding—pushed me to my limits,” he says. His character, the fierce and silent younger brother of Vivek Oberoi’s flamboyant Zafar Khan, required an intricate balance of menace and emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Dhiman has directed the film, which also stars Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi. It is based on Hamirji Gohil, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith. While the physical preparation was demanding, Malhotra asserts that the emotional preparation was equally challenging. “Portraying a silent warrior whose actions speak louder than words was a test of subtlety,” he explains.

Despite the challenges, he found the experience deeply fulfilling, thanks to the director’s clear vision. To portray the role authentically, Malhotra crafted a detailed backstory to justify his character’s unwavering loyalty in Kesari Veer. “Rasool is deeply attached to his elder brother, Zafar, who raised him after their parents’ death. This bond drives every action, making him both fierce and vulnerable,” he adds.