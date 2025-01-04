Helmed by director Prince Dhiman, the biopic starring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi has been shot on a grand scale with opulent sets and recreated palaces.

Sooraj Pancholi

Listen to this article Sooraj Pancholi to play warrior Veer Hamirji Gohli in film co-starring Suniel Shetty x 00:00

Sooraj Pancholi is all set to come back to the Indian cinema screens with a biographical drama. He is all set to sway the masses by headlining his maiden biopic. The 'Hero' star will be seen essaying the role of an unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil in a film that revolves around the war that took place at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. Adding anticipation to the drama, the film will delve into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to save the temple from intruders during the 14th century AD. Helmed by director Prince Dhiman, the biopic has been shot on a grand scale with opulent sets and recreated palaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sooraj Pancholi to share screen with Suniel Shetty

Beyond this, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with the iconic actor Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. To add authenticity, the actors will essay never-seen-before avatars, bringing to the forefront an impactful film that not only promises to keep the masses entertained but also tells a story inspired by real-life incidents. The one-of-a-kind project also boasts authentic action sequences, that promise to elevate the feel and effect of the film's theme.

By essaying the role of an unsung warrior, Sooraj Pancholi is set to highlight his acting chops as well as his range as a power-packed performer. With a storyline that is expected to deeply connect with the audiences, Suniel Shetty's rich experience in intriguing roles, and Vivek Oberoi's knack for bringing complex characters to life, this mighty collaboration is one that the fans have been eagerly waiting for. As the excitement around the film is palpable, buzz is rife that the makers are set to drop the first glimpse of the project anytime soon.

Sooraj Pancholi's journey in films so far

Son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, Sooraj made his acting debut in 2015 with the romantic action film 'The Hero' co-starring Athiya Shetty. Athiya, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, also marked her debut with the film that was produced by Salman Khan. Pancholi was later seen in the film Satellite Shankar in 2019.