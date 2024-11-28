Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. Based on a letter written by her, Mumbai Police booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abatement to suicide) and arrested him

Over a year after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abatement charges in Jiah Khan's suicide case that went on for about 10 years, his mother and veteran actress Zarina Wahab reveals how it was a tough time for the family and how it affected her son’s career.

Jiah Khan tried to commit suicide 4-5 times

In an interview with Lehren, Zarina Wahab claimed, "Before this, she had tried (committing suicide) 4-5 times, but fate was such that it happened when it was my son's turn. We all went through a bad time, but I believe in one thing: 'If you spoil anybody's life with lies, take it as a loan; it will come to you with interest’.”

“We waited until he was proven not guilty. It took 10 years, but he is out of it, and I am happy. It has affected Sooraj's career. Everyone knew what she used to do. I don't want to open my mouth. I don’t want to belittle myself,” she added.

Sooraj Pancholi’s reaction to the verdict

Reacting to the acquittal Sooraj said in an earlier statement, "The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age. I don't know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but especially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world."

About Jiah Khan’s suicide

Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by her, Mumbai Police booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abatement to suicide) and arrested him.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.