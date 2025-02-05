The Censor Board has snipped R-rated sequences in Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar and also recommended that the violence in certain portions be toned down

Stills from Badass Ravi Kumar trailer

A month after Himesh Reshammiya unveiled the trailer of his film Badass Ravi Kumar, which is slated to release on February 7, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested the makers alter certain scenes before it hits the big screens. According to reports, the Censor Board has snipped R-rated sequences in the film and also recommended that the violence be toned down.

CBFC suggests alterations in Badass Ravi Kumar

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Examining Committee has asked for an alcohol brand name to be blurred as well as visuals with the middle finger. The film also contains close-up shots of women in bikinis. The CBFC has asked the makers to modify shots that emphasized breasts and a man’s hand moving on a woman’s buttock and thigh. The board has suggested toning down violent scenes including one which shows a man getting chopped by a wood-cutting machine.

About Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar

Badass Ravi Kumar is touted to be a retro-action musical and is a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters, and punchy dialogues.

A narrative steeped in the masala magic of the 80s, Badass Ravi Kumar takes forward the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's Ravi Kumar, a character introduced in the film The Xpose.

The film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Decorated with a multi-starrer cast, the movie stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prashant Narayan, Manish Wadhwa and others.

The film was earlier slated to release on October 11, 2024, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Last year, the actor and singer Himesh shared the details of the film and said, "Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime."

The music of 'Badass Ravi Kumar' is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.