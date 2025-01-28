'Tandoori Days' is a high-energy dance number featuring the soulful vocals of Himesh Reshammiya himself, alongside the dynamic and versatile Aditi Singh Sharma

Himesh Reshammiya, the multi-talented maestro behind the highly anticipated Badass Ravi Kumar. He has turned up the heat once again with his latest dance anthem, "Tandoori Days." Following the phenomenal success of the film’s trailer and songs, which have garnered over 1 billion views across platforms and 250 million views on Himesh Reshammiya’s channel. This electrifying new track is poised to dominate the charts and become the next Bollywood sensation.

Himesh Reshammiya drops Tandoori Days

'Tandoori Days' is a high-energy dance number featuring the soulful vocals of Himesh Reshammiya himself, alongside the dynamic and versatile Aditi Singh Sharma. The music video for 'Tandoori Days' is as vibrant and energetic as the song itself. It features Himesh Reshammiya in his iconic, larger-than-life avatar, and the most stunning Sunny Leone.

"Tandoori Days" adds to the already impressive lineup of songs from Badass Ravi Kumar. The film’s music has been a talking point since the release of the trailer, with hits like the romantic 'Terre Pyaar Mein', the powerful anthem 'Dil Ke Taj Mahal Meinn', the energetic 'Hookstep Hookah Bar' featuring Sunidhi Chauhan, and the soulful "Bazaar-e-Ishq," a duet by Himesh and Shreya Ghoshal. Each track has resonated with fans, and "Tandoori Days" is no exception, further cementing the film’s status as a musical extravaganza.

About Badass Ravi Kumar

Beyond its music, Badass Ravi Kumar boasts an ensemble cast led by Himesh Reshammiya as the iconic Ravi Kumar, alongside Prabhu Deva as the stylish antagonist Carlos Pedro Panther. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, and debutante Simona in impactful roles, with Sunny Leone’s captivating screen presence adding extra allure to the music videos.

Directed by Keith Gomes and produced under Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar is a larger-than-life celebration of retro Bollywood storytelling. With punchy dialogues by Bunty Rathore and high-octane action sequences, the film promises to be an all-around entertainer.

Set to release on February 7, 2025, 'Tandoori Days' has only heightened the excitement surrounding Badass Ravi Kumar and is ready to light up playlists and dance floors everywhere.