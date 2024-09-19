Vipin Reshammiya breathed his last on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had reportedly been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.

Himesh Reshammiya with his parents

Vipin Reshammiya, veteran music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had reportedly been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.

As per sources, his last rites will be conducted today in Juhu, where his mortal remains will first be brought home. The music fraternity, alongside family and friends, is expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

Kumar Sanu pays tribute to Vipin Reshammiya

The singer took to social media on Thurday morning to grieve the demise of the music director. He shared an old picture of the late Vipin Reshammiya while paying him a heartfelt tribute with his words.

"Saddened and heartbroken by news of Vipin Reshamiya Ji’s demise. He was a very kind soul with a smiling face. I shared so many beautiful moments with him. Ap bahot yad aoge!! Om Shanti," he wrote alongside the picture.

About Vipin Reshammiya's notable contribution to music

Vipin Reshammiya's musical contributions are well-remembered, including his work on films that helped shape the careers of many artists in the industry. Vipin Reshammiya was an Indian music composer and singer, known for his contributions to the Bollywood music industry. He is associated with various genres and has worked on numerous projects, both in film and independent music. His style often blends traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds. He has composed music for several Bollywood films, blending various musical styles and often collaborating with other artists. His notable works include The Xpose (2014), Teraa Surroor (2016) and Insaf Ki Jung (1988).