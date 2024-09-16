Guru, who is a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, on importance of creating one’s own music

Guru Randhawa

I’m nervous about interviews,” confesses Guru Randhawa as we catch up with the artiste at a local club in the city. Known to have created his mark in Punjabi music, he is now set to feature as a judge along with Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Sachet Tandon, and Parampara Thakur on the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. “This show is a new chapter in my life. To judge such a legendary show is a big deal,” he says, adding that he doesn’t believe in being strict with contestants.

Having written and composed his own music, Randhawa emphasised the importance of independent music in the industry. He says, “I have always done independent music from day one. I am not dependent on Bollywood, nor am I someone who waits for calls or to be offered a singing part in movies. Everyone should be independent. Any contestant coming here should eventually aim to become independent. This stage, over the years, has created a lot of talent. Whether somebody wins the show or not, what they do after the show is what really matters.”

Randhawa views his Sa Re Ga Ma Pa associates, especially his co-judges, as family. “I have worked with Sachet-Parampara on the single, Mehndi wale haath, and they gave a song to my film, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay [2024]. I have worked with Sachin-Jigar on an entire album, Arjun Patiala [2019],” shares the singer.

Apart from his judging duties and film shoots, Randhawa is also gearing up for a nationwide music tour, set to kick off in October. He shares, “We are doing a tour all over India from October. Big arenas have been shortlisted; the rest will be conducted on grounds. We are [performing at] IGI Stadium in Delhi, Gandhi Maidaan in Patna, Guwahati, and Indore. It’s going to be a fun tour. We are bringing some great acts on stage.”