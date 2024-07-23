On his birthday, Himesh Reshammiya announced a new film titled 'Janam Terii Kasam'. The film will be released in theatres on Dussehra 2025

As noted musician Himesh Reshammiya turned a year older today he treated his fans with a new film. He announced his next film titled 'Janam Terii Kasam', a musical by him. The film will be released on Dussehra 2025, he announced on his social media handle.

Along with the film announcement, he dropped a teaser video giving some details about the genre of the film. It is touted to be the 'saddest love story.' The film is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies in association with Rao and Sapru films, it will be releasing on Dussehra 2025.

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya had earlier announced his film 'Badass Ravi Kumar'. The film, according to the announcement last year was supposed to be released on Dussehra 2024. However, there has been no update about the film after the announcement. The film will be a spin-off from his popular 'The Xpose' franchise starring Himesh as Ravi Kumar his iconic and much-loved hit character from the franchise.

The teaser was attached to Jawan screenings in theaters all over the country and garnered great reactions from audiences.

Set in the glamorous and larger than life 1970s era, the film will be a musical action entertainer with opulent songs and some very high octane action sequences designed by the best action directors across the globe.

The BIGGEST surprise will be Prabhu Deva who will essay the role of a villain, Carlos Pedro Panther for the first time, a larger than life eccentric villain against Ravi kumar. Other key cast and credits of the film including 9 other villains besides the lead heroine and many big character artists will be announced soon along with the director of the film.

"Fans have always wanted a spin-off from Ravi Kumar's character. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this new huge action entertainer," the singer-actor said in a statement. The movie is a spin-off based on his character from the 2014 film 'The Xpose'.