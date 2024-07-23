Himesh Reshammiya Birthday 2024: On the popular music composer's birthday, we revisit his acting journey, In the past 13 years, he has been part of 9 films

Himesh Reshammiya

When it comes to music, Himesh Reshammiya has it all sorted. He is credited for successful songs like 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', 'Tera Suroor', 'Mujhko Yaad Satyae Teri', 'Laagi Chhute Na', 'Aap Ki Khatir' and many more. But when it comes to acting, the musician hasn't had much luck or no luck at all.

In 2023, Reshammiya announced his 10th acting project titled 'Badass Ravi Kumar'. Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the title announcement teaser on his Instagram account. "Fans have always wanted a spin-off from Ravi Kumar's character. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this new huge action entertainer," the singer-actor said in a statement. The movie is a spin-off based on his character from the 2014 film 'The Xpose'.

On his birthday, we look at his record at the movie box office.

Himesh Reshammiya's stint with acting began with the 2007 film 'Aap Kaa Surroor'. While he had appeared in music videos prior to that, it was his first feature film as the main lead. In this film, he shared the screen with Hansika Motwani. While the music of the film, sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, was a massive hit, the film failed to impress the audience as much. The film made for Rs 9 crore proved to be average at the box office in terms of earnings.

A year later, Reshammiya starred in Satish Kaushik's directorial 'Karzzzz'. The film was a remake of the 1980 flop film 'Karz'. Reportedly, after the release, the producers were struggling to even recover the production cost of the film. All the 'Z' in the film surely represented the state of the film at the box office as it proved to be a snooze fest.

Despite the disaster of his first two films, he did not give up on acting. He worked in some more films without any success. He was also seen in a comic role in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Khiladi 786'. But this film also proved to be average.

Himesh Reshammiya has worked in a total of 9 films in 13 years, but all of them were a flop. It will be his 10th film as a main lead. The film is expected to be released later this year.