A lot like Arjun

On a game show that he hosts, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that though he is a fan of Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun, he’d choose to not be compared with him. Interacting with a participant who said she was a fan of both Bachchan and Arjun, the megastar said, “Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artiste, and the recognition he has received is well-deserved. I’m also a huge fan of his. Recently, his movie was released, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you should. But don’t compare me to him.” When the participant insisted that the two have similarities, Bachchan asked her to elaborate her point. “Both of you have incredible entrances, and your styles are also quite similar. When you both perform comedy scenes, you bite your collar and blink your eyes. Also, both of your voices have a certain richness. Meeting you has fulfilled my dream; now I just need to meet Allu Arjun,” she responded.

Life out of a suitcase

When it comes to inspiring individuals to travel the world, the only social media accounts that would come second to those of travel agencies are those of celebrities. The latest one to pepper her account with images from her escapades is Saiyami Kher, who is in Australia, blending her love for cricket and adventure. The actor took time to soak in the sights, sounds, and spirit of the country alongside her close-knit group of friends. A self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast, Kher—who attended the India vs Australia third Test match at The Gabba—spoke of the high-energy atmosphere of the stadium. Beyond the field, she embraced Australia’s beauty, and shared pictures of her holding a koala and feeding kangaroos.

Back on screen

Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently fighting breast cancer, is making a return to the screen with Grihalaxmi. The drama is touted to revolve around survival, resilience, and personal transformation, and also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The makers unveiled its teaser recently. On June 28, Khan confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In July, she announced her return to work for her first assignment since her diagnosis. In a heartfelt post, the actor wrote, “My first work assignment after my diagnosis. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges.”

Celebrating a veteran

Celebrated music personalities, including Amjad Ali Khan (R), Shubha Mudgal, and Shankar Mahadevan, have joined hands to celebrate the musical legacy of the great Mohammed Rafi with a performance set to his timeless song, Abhi na jao chhodkar. Rafi would have turned 100 on December 24. The pre-recorded stage performance to the song has been produced by pianist Sourendro Mullick and vocalist Soumyojit Das, who also make an appearance in the five-minute-44-second video shared on YouTube.

Big plans on paper

Boney Kapoor has submitted the master plan for the development of the first phase of the much-anticipated Noida International Film City, and hopes to complete the work within three years post-approval, officials have said. Kapoor submitted the master plan to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said, “It will be our endeavour to ensure that the plan is approved at the earliest if it conforms to all norms and guidelines.” Addressing the media, Kapoor detailed his vision for the film city’s development, emphasising its potential to revolutionise filmmaking in India..”