Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hina Khan celebrates 18 month hair milestone with pigtails amid cancer battle

Hina Khan celebrates 18-month hair milestone with pigtails amid cancer battle

Updated on: 18 June,2025 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Hina Khan styled her hair into cute pigtails after 1.5 years of breast cancer battle. Now post-chemotherapy, she shared the happy update on Instagram along with pictures of the long-awaited hairdo

Hina Khan's pigtail hairdo pics/Instagram

Actress Hina Khan was unable to contain her excitement as she was able to make pigtails after almost one and a half years during her fight against cancer. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of adorable photos in a pink nightsuit, flaunting her pigtails. Hina was seen making cute faces in her latest social media post.

"Put my hair in pigtails after a year and a half..can’t explain Howwww Howwww Howwwww , I have missed those hair flips.. waitingggg.. OneDayAtATime..Ufffffff ye choti choti khushiyan..," she wrote in the caption. She looked absolutely radiant in the sans-makeup look. On June 4, Hina tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in a simple court wedding.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)


She made for a beautiful Manish Malhotra bride on her big day. The actress opted for an opal green handloom saree with a blush pink border, paired with a pink blouse. Through a recent Instagram post, Hina shared that her minimalistic bridal look was exactly what she had envisioned for her wedding day.

Dropping a couple of rare pictures from her wedding on her IG, Hina wrote, "It was so reassuring to see that I Managed to remain as Minimalistic as I envisioned myself on this beautiful and personal landmark of a day. No heavy lehengas, heavy mkup or heavy jewellery, no extensive hairdos or elaborated accessories."

Announcing her wedding on social media, Hina shared her happiness with the following words, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

