As we are celebrating Hindi Diwas today, let's have a look at the six instances where Sara Ali Khan stole hearts with her fluent language

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Hindi Divas 2023: 6 times Sara Ali Khan impressed fans with her love for the language x 00:00

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses Indian cinema has witnessed! She has been making waves since her debut and has consistently delivered master class performances! With her exceptionally well performances as a small-town girl she has won hearts of millions, right from Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, have garnered her the title of the ‘New Desi Girl’ and there’s no lies in that. As we are celebrating Hindi Diwas today, let's have a look at the six instances where the actress stole hearts with her Hindi.

1) Trip to Amarnath

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan has always felt connected to her roots, and she celebrates the heartland of India. The actress has visited the holy temple of Amarnath and she visits it just like a common man and also enjoys the beauty of the place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

2) People's Favourite

Sara Ali Khan's ability to connect with the masses in the remotest areas of the nation is what makes her a distinctive actress of this generation, and the audience's love for her is unwavering. A perfect example of it was witnessed when Sara Ali Khan visited the town of Rajasthan earlier this year to promote her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and the audiences of the town went berserk over her and welcomed her with open arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

3) Ads in Hindi

Sara Ali Khan's love for the mother tongue has been seen many times. A few months ago, Sara shared a push-up challenge video on her social media where she was seen speaking fluent Hindi and having command over the language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

4) Always choose to remain real

Sara Ali Khan's off-screen and on-screen personas are similar. The leading actress chose to remain real everywhere she went. In recent years, the actress has shared a video on social media in which she is seen eating, singing, and enjoying her own company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

5) Always in a Fun Mood

Sara Ali Khan always remains in a fun mood, and the actress likes to enjoy a fun and joyous mood. The actress posted the video from her promotional diaries for Atrangi Re, where she is seen dancing, having fun, and cheering up with the various celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

6) When a leading fashion magazine cover put her name in Hindi

Recently, the actress graces the cover of a leading magazine Vogue India. With Sara on the cover, the magazine went Desi and used the devnagiri font for her name.