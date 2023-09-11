Monday Motivation: Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan serve fitness goals

Serving Monday Motivation to fans are siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Let's revisiting their fitness routine during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are known for setting sibling goals through their social media posts. Be it photoshoots or pulling each other's legs, their fun banters are often the talk of the town. Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and people had to be confined to their homes, fitness junkies Sara and Ibrahim maintained their workout regime at their residence.

A video of Sara and Ibrahim working out at home with easily available equipment went viral. They used chairs for pushups and converted their living room into a workout area.

On April 25, 2020, Sara shared a picture with Ibrahim and their furry friend, Fluffy, after an extensive workout session. Her caption read, "Knock knock Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh (sic)."

Sara, who made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, once weighed 96 kilos. She underwent a physical transformation before becoming an actress. Talking about being on the heavier side, Sara once shared with BBC, "I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight."

She added, "I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional."

Sara spoke about her fitness journey and shared, "Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life."