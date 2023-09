Hindi Divas 2023: Saira Banu recalls not knowing the language in the initial years of her career

On Hindi Divas 2023, Saira Banu recalls not knowing the language and diligently learning it to act in 'Hindi cinema'

Hindi Diwas is annually celebrated on September 14. Saira Banu shared a special post on her Instagram stories on the occasion. The veteran actress recalled the initial days of her career when she wasn't well-versed with the language.

Sharing an anecdote, Saira Banu wrote, "Saalon pehle jab main ek mash'hoor abhinetri banne ka sapna lekar Bharat aayi thi, toh yahan ki bhashayon mein itni nipun nahin thi. "Hindi Cinema" mein abhinay karne ke liye yeh bahut zaroori tha ki, main Hindi bhasha ko achhe se bol aur samajh paaun. Khaas kar ke 60 ke dashak mein jab do kalakaron ke beech mein samvaad bahut hi lambe, shayarana, aur kathin shabdon ko mila kar bana karte the. Par meri Maa "Pari Chehra Naseem Banu" ji ne mere yahan aane ke baad yeh zimma uthaya ki main yeh anmol bhasha seekh paaun aur maine utni hi lagan ke sath isse seekha aur iss baat ka mujhe bahut garv hai. (Several years ago, when I came to Bharat to become a heroine in, I wasn't well-versed with the languages here. It was mandatory for me to be able to speak and understand the language to act in 'Hindi cinema'. Especially in the '60s when actors had were given elaborate, descriptive and complicated dialogues. But, my mother 'Pari Chehra Naseem Banu ji' took up the responsibility of making sure I learned the language. I diligently did so and I'm proud of it)."

Saira Banu has been regularly sharing posts on her Instagram page. Dedicated to her late husband, Dilip Kumar, she often takes her followers on a nostalgia trip with interesting anecdotes. On Independence Day 2023, she shared a reel on Instagram and wrote, "Aman aur shanti kisi bhi mulk ko mazbooti se baandhe rakhne ka kaam karte hain. Dilip Sahib ka bhi yahi maanna tha ki agar koi misaal qayam karni hi hai toh woh Aman ki shakl mein ki jaye taakeh aane vali naslein usse seekh sakein aur iss silsile ko aage badha sake, kyunki awaam ki taraqqi mein hi Hindustan ki taraqqi hai. Aap sabhi ko 'Azaadi Mubarak'."

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar's death anniversary (July 7).