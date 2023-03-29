Breaking News
Hindi dub of Rakul Preet Singh's 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' crosses 700 million views on YouTube; becomes first film to do so

Updated on: 29 March,2023 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jaya Janaki Nayaka was released in 2017 and also stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Rakul Preet Singh


In 2017, Rakul Preet Singh's Telugu film 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' was released co-starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, directed by Boyapati Srinu which opened to massive love from the audience and critics alike. The film was then dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi and now the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed 700 million views and it has become the first movie ever to do so. 


In the film, Rakul was seen playing the character of Janaki and was really looking pretty and people couldn't stop admiring her good looks in the film. As the film has now become the first ever movie in the world that has crossed 700 million views on YouTube, it speaks a lot about the audience's love for Rakul's sweet and pretty character. 



The film narrates the story of Gagan and Sweety who fall in love but are forced to break up because her father disapproves of him. While defending a family from thugs one day, Gagan unknowingly saves Sweety and vows to protect her.


Moreover, as we have seen Rakul coming up with back-to-back releases in Hindi, with her Telugu film Jaya Janaki Nayaka still taking over the audience's hearts and creating records justifies that she has catapulted a special place in the audience's hearts across different entertainment industries. While the pretty charm and enchanting persona of Rakul have always been admired by the audience, a lot of fans referred to her as Athiloka Sundari. 

Apart from this, Rakul's recently released film Chhatriwali has also created examples of its success. As the actress was seen shouldering a strong subject playing a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya in the film, her performances earned her great audience critic reviews.

