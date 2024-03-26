Breaking News
Holi 2024: Inside pics from Triptii Dimri's celebration with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

Updated on: 26 March,2024 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Sharat Pradhan | mailbag@mid-day.com

Holi 2024: Triptii Dimri too caught attention as she celebrated the festival of colours with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri's Holi celebration

Yesterday was a fun-filled day for Bollywood as celebrities took time off their busy schedules to celebrate Holi with their loved ones. Some jetted off the city while others attended Holi bashes. Triptii Dimri too caught attention as she celebrated the festival of colours with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.


Last night, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her intimate Holi celebration with her close pals. The pictures show Triptii fully covered in pink gulal, striking a pose for a picture. What captured our attention was her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant’s presence in each and every picture of Triptii’s story.


Check out these cute pictures of Triptii and Sam’s intimate Holi bash:


Triptii’s recent outing with Sam:

It was just few days back when Triptii was clicked in the city as she went out with her rumoured boyfriend Sam for some shopping. The love birds were clicked just as they were coming out of the shopping mall. For her day out, Triptii opted for a comfy green T-shirt and paired it with loose pants. The actress’ no-makeup avatar stole hearts. Sam complemented the ‘Laila Majnu’ actress in a pink T-shirt and blue comfy trousers.

As soon as the video went viral, the actress' fans started dropping comments about their crush. One fan wrote, “She looks pretty without makeup.” Another fan commented, “Omg (fire emoji).” While others reacted with heart emojis.

Triptii’s work front:

Triptii Dimri is one of the most loved and acclaimed actresses in the film industry. She debuted with "Laila Majnu" and became a national crush after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. 

Dimri has recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal,’ which has earned her a lot of praise. Since the release of the actioner, Triptii has become Bhabhi 2, and the actress has been walking for brands, doing advertisements, and having the time of her life. Now, the actress is gearing up for some very interesting projects, including 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' alongside Kartik Aaryan and 'Bad Newzz' with Vicky Kaushal.

Tripti Dimri holi Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
