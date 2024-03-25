Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2024 01:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The two shared an adorable video that features several pictures and clips in which Rakul and Jackky can be seen applying Holi colours to each other.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's colour-filled pictures from their first Holi celebrations after getting married are out. Taking to Instagram, the two shared an adorable video that features several pictures and clips in which Rakul and Jackky can be seen applying Holi colours to each other. They also shared smiles and hugged each other in the video.


"We wish all the negativity around you goes away !! Only love and joy prevail. Happppy holi from us to you," Rakul captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakul shared, “We haven’t played Holi together before this. This shoot is the first time we have applied colour to each other. The firsts are always special. I think life is going to be a celebration. Jackky was in London for the first two years (of us dating). Last year he was shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan last year, I played Holi with my friends.”

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

