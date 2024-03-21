Rakul Preet Singh celebrated one month of marriage by posting a previously unseen photo with her husband Jackky on Instagram

Today is a significant day for actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they mark their one-month wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a lovely ceremony in South Goa on February 21, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Rakul celebrated the occasion by posting a previously unseen photo with her husband Jackky on Instagram. Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and posted unseen photos from her wedding celebrations with her husband Jackky Bhagnani. The actress added a caption to the post that stated, 'And it’s already a month time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani.'

Rakul Preet Singh on life after marriage

After her runway stint at Lakme Fashion Week, the actress was asked for her take on women expected to dress a certain way after marriage.

Rakul told NDTV, “No, I've been very blessed with both my family and Jackky's family. We got back to working right after we came back. There have been no conversations. I think we in Indian societies make a big deal about marriage. I'd like to say that this is a natural process in anyone's life. Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage? Times have changed and everyone does whatever they like.”

About Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's special day

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their special day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.