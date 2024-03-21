Breaking News
Rakul Preet shares her look in one-piece dress with intricate patterns

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her latest look in her cream-coloured outfit

Rakul Preet shares her look in one-piece dress with intricate patterns

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently tied the knot with producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, is amping up the glam quotient albeit with a bit of drama.


On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her latest look in her cream-coloured outfit.


In the picture, she can be seen donning a one-piece dress with intricate patterns. She tied her hair neatly in a bun, wore shimmery stilettos.


She wrote in the caption, “Drama only when we shoot”.

The actress tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. It was a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies -- first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony -- reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

The intimate wedding was attended, among others, by her family and close friends, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in S. Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan.

