Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Pic/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani last month in Goa. The intimate ceremony was attended by members of the film fraternity alongside their families. The actress recently turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She walked the ramp for ace designer Ritika Mirchandani.

Rakul stole the show in a white floral abstract embroidery blouse paired with a daring slit black cutwork skirt, epitomising the fusion of elegance and edginess.

After her runway stint, the actress was asked for her take on women expected to dress a certain way after marriage.

Rakul told NDTV, “No, I've been very blessed with both my family and Jackky's family. We got back to working right after we came back. There have been no conversations. I think we in Indian societies make a big deal about marriage. I'd like to say that this is a natural process in anyone's life. Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage? Times have changed and everyone does whatever they like.”

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their special day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

She will also be seen in 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' which is said to feature Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

(With inputs from ANI)