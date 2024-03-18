Ananya looked bespoke in a black strapless ensemble with thigh-high leather boots. She sashayed in style with her sleek ponytail and smokey-eye makeup.

Ananya Panday Pic/Lakme Fashion Week Instagram

Listen to this article Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale: Ananya Panday returns as Rahul Mishra’s muse x 00:00

The House of Lakme Grand Finale for Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) witnessed a spectacular presentation by Rahul Mishra, whose global luxury ready-to-wear label AFEW will debut its Fall-Winter 2024 collection in India. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the collection. This is her second collaboration with the designer. She previously walked for him at Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2024.

Ananya looked bespoke in a black strapless ensemble with thigh-high leather boots. She sashayed in style with her sleek ponytail and smokey-eye makeup. Watch the video below.

With this collection, Rahul Mishra looks at his constant muse i.e. nature as the ultimate sculptor and artist. Through a sculptor's lens, the collection appreciates otherwise simple natural forms for their structural personality.

Envisioned in bright solid hues and graphic textures, the inspiration reveals itself in rigid but organic installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs. As a strong reference to his eight-year-old daughter’s influence on his creative endeavours, the visuals are partially influenced by the children’s story, ‘The Fox and the Star’ whose characters appear in the collection amongst other imagined structures.

The collection also plays with geometric representations of some organic forms to represent the relationship between stone and sculpture.

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is gearing up for her next projects - 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.' In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she really is. 'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

(With inputs from Agencies)