Actor Ananya Panday spoke about how she spent her first big paycheck. Her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav also revealed the first expensive thing they purchased

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav

Listen to this article Ananya Panday reveals she paid for her sister's tuition with her first big paycheck x 00:00

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav tackles with digital age and its impact on the youth. The trailer and music album of the film was launched on Sunday evening at a an event attended by the cast and rest of the team.

At the trailer launch event, Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant were asked about what they bought with their first big paycheck. Answering the question, the 25-year-old Ananya shared, "I actually paid for my sister's tuition classes because I wanted to contribute in her growing and learning in some way."

Siddhant said, "I bought a PS5 for my brother who is 19 now. When I bought it, I thought we would play together but we got competitive and that has caused rift between us (laughs). So we have dropped the joystick and actually (mimics punching)".

Adarsh Gourav who is also a musician said, "It wasn't my first paycheck but I bought myself a vocal processor which vocalists use. It is a pedal switch thing."

At the launch event, Ananya Panday was also asked about the reason behind not being as active on social media as she was earlier. Revealing the reason behind it, the actress said, “The reason why I’m saying that I’m not that active on social media anymore is because this film made me realize the things I was doing wrong. Post, making my life look all fun and exciting when I was crying in the corner sometimes. So, it made her realize it was cathartic for me.”

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.