The festival is known for different colours, bhaang, masti, sharing traditional sweets and dishes, and yes, Bollywood music. It would be incomplete without some memorable Bollywood Holi track.

Holi Ke Din

'Holi Ke Din' is a popular song from the classic Bollywood film 'Sholay,' which was released in 1975. The song is sung by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and composed by R.D. Burman. The lyrics of the song describe the excitement and joy of celebrating the festival of Holi. It also expresses the playful mood of the people as they drench each other in colours and dance to the beats of the dhol.

Rang Barse

The track ‘Rang Barse’ is considered a timeless classic song from Yash Chopra’s 'Silsila', which is an all-time romantic saga coupled with various hit soundtracks. Rang Barse is a popular song from Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen dancing in his trademark style with full energy and enthusiasm. The song has become a staple of Holi celebrations in India and is still popular today.

Ang Se Ang Lagana

'Ang Se Ang Lagana' is a romantic track that can lift everyone’s mood on the festive occasion of Holi. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan in a different style and never-before-seen avatar This romantic track was sung by Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosale, Vinod Rathod, and Devaki Pandit.

Do Me A Favor, Let's Play Holi

'Do Me A Favor, Let's Play Holi' song is a popular choice for Holi celebrations in India and among Bollywood dance enthusiasts worldwide. In the Song, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra can be seen dancing to the lively beats of the song while splashing each other with coloured powder and water. The song has a fast tempo and catchy beats. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s electric chemistry stayed strong with fans. This was the last time we saw the duo together on the screen.

Balam Pichkari

The hit track 'Balam Pichkari' was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, and their pulsating dance number is truly for the ages. In which Deepika Padukone played the character of Naina, who has transformed into someone she didn’t know existed inside her before. Her first way to celebrate her rediscovery is to celebrate Holi. She even makes Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapoor) dance. The song is a combination of traditional Holi dance elements and modern Bollywood dance steps.

Bam Bam Bhole

The recently released Bam Bam Bhole, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika, has become the perfect Holi anthem.li, The song's infectious beats and lively visuals have brought out the fun, exuberance, and vibrant colors of this traditional festival, with Salman Khan’s swag dance moves.The song is a splash of colours with upbeat and electrifying music by Pritam along with the voice of Shaan, Dev Negi and lyrics by Sameer.

Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai

The newly released track, ‘Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai,’ perfectly captures the spirit of Holi, celebrating unity, joy, and togetherness. The song’s high energy and lively beats make it the ultimate festive anthem for audiences.

Arvind Sagole’s vibrant composition, paired with Vimal Kashyap’s heartfelt lyrics, shines through the soulful vocals of Nakash Aziz.