Honey Singh was asked if the song ‘Sunny Sunny’ was written in a hurry, to which he agreed and said it took him only 2 hours with the music and recording

Honey Singh Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Honey Singh reveals the stupidest song he's ever written which has 390 million views on YouTube! x 00:00

Rapper-singer Honey Singh, who dominated the charts with songs like 'Brown Rang', ‘Blue Eyes’, and ‘Love Dose’ to name a few, has casually revealed the stupidest song he’s ever written. Surprisingly this track is from a movie and has about 390 million views on YouTube. Singh shared in an interview that the song 'Sunny Sunny' from the film 'Yaariyan' is the one in question.

'Blue Hai Paani Paani' is the stupidest song written by Honey Singh

In an interview with The Lallantop, Singh was asked if the song was written in a hurry, to which he agreed and said it took him only 2 hours with the music and recording to come up with it. He said, "The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is ‘Blue Hai Paani Paani'. Yeh koi gana hai? Aaj blue hai pani pani aur din bhi sunny sunny. Yeh koi gana hai, bakwas hai yeh toh. Sachi bataoon toh sare gaane dekho, tuk hai koi? Sar pair hai? Gana hai 'Brown Rang' mujhe samajh mein aata hai, tareeke se likha hua. ‘Blue Eyes’ hai, tareef ho rahi hai husna ki.”

(Is this even a song? Honestly, just look at all these songs, do any of them make sense? Do they have any head or tail? The song "Brown Rang" makes sense to me; it's written properly. "Blue Eyes" is a praise of beauty.)

Honey Singh to come out with new album ‘Glory’

Honey Singh is all set to come up with his new album 'Glory'. The album in collaboration with artists from Latin America, Western Europe to Indian folk singers features a vibrant collection of tracks that blend genres and styles, showcasing Honey Singh's signature flair for catchy hooks and infectious rhythms, as per the information shared by the project's team.

Honey Singh’s documentary on Netflix

Earlier this year, the singer-rapper came out with his documentary titled, 'Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous'. It has been directed by Mozez Singh, who is known for the Shefali Shah-starrer 'Human', and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. The documentary traces his journey from Hirdesh Singh to Yo Yo Honey Singh and is available for streaming on Netflix. It will show the rapper’s personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments. It will also feature sit-downs with his family members, friends, and music collaborators who have been by his side.