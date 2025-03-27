Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Honey Trehan on Shiv Kumar Batalvis biopic You cant research him you need to read his poems

Honey Trehan on Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s biopic: ‘You can’t research him, you need to read his poems’

Updated on: 27 March,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Filmmaker Honey Trehan on familiarising himself with poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s work as he scripts the biopic. He is grateful to Batalvi’s family for entrusting him with the rights to his life story

Honey Trehan on Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s biopic: ‘You can’t research him, you need to read his poems’

Shiv Kumar Batalvi

Listen to this article
Honey Trehan on Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s biopic: ‘You can’t research him, you need to read his poems’
x
00:00

Even as the release of Panjab ’95, the biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, remains uncertain, Honey Trehan has found another story in the same state. The director has begun scripting the biopic of legendary Punjabi poet and writer Shiv Kumar Batalvi. “Jaswant Singh Khalra and he were different from each other, but they both were spiritual,” he smiles.


Honey TrehanHoney Trehan


Trehan is grateful to Batalvi’s family for entrusting him with the rights to his life story. Making a biopic entails exhaustive research. But the filmmaker says that when it comes to the poet, the only way to enter his mind is through his writings. “You can’t research him, you need to read his poems to understand him. He has written everything about himself in his poetries. Every time I read a poetry, I discover a new [meaning] and expression in it,” he marvels. He has yet to zero in on an actor to play the famed writer.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK