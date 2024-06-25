Horror universe gets bigger! Dinesh Vijan ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’

Dinesh Vijan is preparing for another horror movie around vampires and he has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for the movie named 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar'

In Pic: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna

Yet another day and Dinesh Vijan is ready for yet another horror comedy. The filmmaker has now mastered the art of making horror comedies. It was in 2018 when he started the universe with 'Stree' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, followed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya,' and then most recently Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's 'Munjya.' Now a report suggests that Dinesh Vijan is preparing for another horror movie around vampires and he has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for the movie named 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar.'

Pinkvilla, in their report, quoted a source saying, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on 'Bala' and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar' for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year.” The source further added that the team is aiming to start the film in November.

The source further revealed that after the success of 'Munjya,' 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar' will mark the second collaboration of Aditya Sarpotdar and Dinesh Vijan. “It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audience by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage,” the source added. 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar' will be the fourth addition to the horror universe.

About the recent release in the horror comedy universe:

The film stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Mona Singh in the lead. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Munjya' was made within a budget of Rs 30 crore. The film has grossed Rs 103 crore in just three weeks of its release with a nett of Rs 87.31 crore. This makes it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024, after 'Fighter,' 'Shaitaan,' 'Crew,' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

The horror-comedy directed by debutant Aditya Sarpotdar has proven to be a big surprise at the box office. Despite no A-list cast and limited pre-release promotion, the film has managed to attract a sizeable audience. Over the first weekend, the film saw tremendous growth by word-of-mouth publicity.