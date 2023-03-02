How did Shehnaaz Gill undergo a style transformation and what was Sidharth Shukla's winning moment like? Find out from Ken Ferns

Ken Ferns joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Celebrity fashion designer and stylist Ken Ferns who recently made an appearance during a crucial task on 'Bigg Boss 16' is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' Ken has been working on 'Bigg Boss' for a decade besides being part of other popular reality shows. Find out all about Shehnaaz Gill's transformation, the best finale looks on Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla's winning moment and much more from Ken.

Speaking about Shehnaaz he said, "Shehnaaz is mouldable. The first time we met was for five minutes, this girl had something about her that was very intriguing. I discuss the outfits with contestants before they go in, it's no surprise. However, the finale is a complete surprise they have no clue what's coming for them. Shehnaaz sent me a voice note saying her arms are a bit big so she wanted full sleeves. She's a pure, energetic and bubby individual and that continues to work for her. Her growth has been phenomenal and she was ready to change and get that makeover. She does not know what she's wearing till I put her into the outfit-having that trust is important. She learns a lot and does self study so she's putting that effort to learn which is very important. I make sure her looks still have her character and personality yet I push her further to look enterprising."

Which are Shehnaaz Gill's top 5 looks and what can we expect next from the actress-singer? What was Sidharth Shukla's winning moment like and how was his finale look planned? Watch video to know all this and much more! Don't forget to let us know which look is your favourite in the comments! Keep watching 'BTS Stars' for many more exciting interviews.

Also Read: Exclusive! 'Shehnaaz Gill’s transformation has been a milestone,' says stylist Ken Ferns