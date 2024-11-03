Pooja Dadlani is not just Shah Rukh's manager; she also plays a significant role in running Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. Many Bollywood stars and notable figures have sent their best wishes to King Khan on social media. Interestingly, Shah Rukh shares his birthday with his manager and family friend, Pooja Dadlani.

Pooja Dadlani's Net Worth: How much SRK’s manager makes

Born on November 2, 1983, Pooja Dadlani is not just Shah Rukh's manager; she also plays a significant role in running Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders. According to a report by Times of India, Pooja earns around ₹7-9 crore each year and has an estimated net worth of Rs 45-50 crore. However, this information hasn't been independently confirmed.

Pooja Dadlani lives in a luxurious home in the upscale Bandra East area of Mumbai and has an impressive collection of high-end cars. Her house was designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife. According to a report from MagicBricks, the value of Pooja's home is estimated to be between Rs 5.63 crore and Rs 7.88 crore.

In addition to managing Shah Rukh Khan's career, Pooja has a good relationship with Gauri, SRK, and the rest of their family. She is married to Hitesh Gurnani, who is the director of Lista Jewels, and they have a daughter named Reyna Dadlani.

Pooja Dadlani wishes Shah Rukh Khan

On his birthday, Pooja shared a photo of herself posing with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Happy Birthday to someone who sees my capabilities better than me..my mentor, my guiding light, my teacher and my Best Friend… Thank you for being you and making me and my family a part of yours.. love you always"

About Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations

Gauri shared a sneak-peek into SRK's birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends. She dropped a picture in which SRK is seen cutting the birthday cake while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan stand on either side of him.

"A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday," she captioned the post.Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal also extended their best wishes to Shah Rukh on his 59th birthday.

(With inputs from ANI)