Hrithik Roshan asks fans to "wish him luck" as he shoots for 'Fighter' in Assam

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik's fans can be heard cheering for the actor as they spot him strolling in Assam

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently in Assam for the shoot of his most awaited project 'Fighter'. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik's fans can be heard cheering for the actor as they spot him strolling in Assam.



Hrithik became extremely happy on seeing his fans and asked them to "wish him luck" for the shoot.



'Fighter' is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is touted to be India's first aerial action drama.



On November 14, the team headed to the North Eastern state to commence Fighter's shooting. Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, who is producing Fighter, shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane.

"And it begins....," the post read. Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let's go."



Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."



'Fighter' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

