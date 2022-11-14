×
TUESDAY TRIVIA: When Vicky Kaushal learnt 'Ek pal ka jeena' for 3 days in order to meet Hrithik Roshan!

Updated on: 15 November,2022 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vicky Kaushal had shared about this incident on his social media account

TUESDAY TRIVIA: When Vicky Kaushal learnt 'Ek pal ka jeena' for 3 days in order to meet Hrithik Roshan!

Vicky Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Masaan’, went onto become one of Bollywood’s torchbearers. His dedication towards the craft is extremely inspiring. One can see his dedication with the below-mentioned incident, which he had shared on social media.


A few days back, Vicky Kaushal had shared an interesting incident on social media about his meeting with Hrithik Roshan. He posted, “Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan!”


On the film front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and film-maker Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film.

