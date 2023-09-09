Fighter cast to film song celebrating pilots’ camaraderie; two songs with Hrithik, Deepika to be shot later

Hrithik Roshan

After travelling across India, Fighter director-producer Siddharth Anand brings his crew back home to Mumbai to film the last of select major sequences of his Hrithik Roshan-starrer. Apart from canning dramatic scenes, the leg also includes a party song that will be picturised on the actor and his co-stars.

“This is a party number. It is a song that celebrates the camaraderie between the actors [who play pilots] in the film. Hrithik, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi will be seen grooving to the peppy number that has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and choreographed by Bosco Martis. The set designer is Rajat Poddarr, and the director of photography is Satchith Paulose,” says a source close to the production, adding that filming commences today. After this number, the director will also film two songs that will be picturised on Roshan and Padukone. “Those will be filmed on international locations.”

The makers kicked off the first schedule at the Tezpur Air Force base, Assam in November last year, and also subsequently shot a month-long climax sequence in April that was choreographed by SeYoung Oh, who has worked on films like Snowpiercer (2013) and the 2019 Roshan-starrer War.

Working on the special effects, we are told, will commence in October. “Siddharth has planned his shooting schedules in such a way that the film can meet its January 25, 2024 date with the audience.”