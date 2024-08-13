Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' was released in theatres earlier this year for Republic Day weekend. Now, the film will have its TV premiere on Independence Day

Fighter poster

Listen to this article Celebrate spirit of patriotism this Independence Day with Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' on television x 00:00

This Independence Day, get ready to experience the action-packed spectacle of one of 2024's biggest box office hit, ‘Fighter’, as it premieres on Star Gold on August 15 at 8 PM. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, this film took theatres by storm with its thrilling action sequences and gripping narrative. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who makes his debut as a producer with this film, ‘Fighter’ is set to enthral television audiences with its themes of valour and patriotism.

The story revolves around a terror attack in Pulwama and follows the nation’s best combat aviators as they band together to avenge their fallen comrades. The film chronicles their bravery, team spirit, and the redemption of a top fighter pilot. The palpable tension between Rocky (Anil Kapoor) and Patty (Hrithik Roshan), combined with references to a tragic incident in the past, creates a blend of drama and excitement.

Hrithik Roshan shares his thoughts on the World TV Premiere said, “Fighter is all set for its TV premiere on India's Independence Day. In the true essence of the occasion, our film celebrates the spirit of a Fighter and the story is a patriotic ode to our great nation. With 15th August being a national holiday, I hope watching Fighter at home on Star Gold at 8pm makes for a fun time with friends and family"

Deepika who plays the leading actress of Fighter shares, “I remember hearing the story of Fighter and being completely moved by my character and her journey. I also had the privilege of spending time with some of our female Air Force officers and have learnt a great deal not just professionally but also personally. The film’s theatrical success is a testament to our passion, commitment and hard work and I’m thrilled that the entire nation gets to experience Fighter from the comfort of their homes with their families this Independence Day at 8 pm on Star Gold.”

Anil Kapoor, sharing his excitement for the premiere said, “Experiencing aerial action for the first time was truly exhilarating. Working alongside Deepika, Hrithik, Karan and the entire team, who put their best foot forward, made the journey unforgettable. With Sidharth’s extraordinary vision, Fighter is a cinematic experience one should not miss. I am very excited that the entire nation will have a chance to watch Fighter as it premieres on Star Gold on 15th August at 8 pm.”

Chief operating officer of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures Ajit Andhare sharing his thoughts about the Premiere said, “Fighter is a labor of love and hard work. We gave our all to bring the best cinematic experience to the audiences. Fighter is perfectly packaged with patriotic sentiment along with adrenaline-gushing action sequences. Hope we receive the same love now that we had received during its theatrical release.”

This Independence Day, do not miss the heart-pounding action of the World TV Premiere of ‘Fighter’ only on Star Gold at 8 pm.