Sussane Khan has shared a picture with Saba Azad from their Goa trip

Saba Azad and Sussane Khan

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad thanks his ex-wife Sussane Khan for 'best time' in Goa; see pic x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, have always maintained a beautiful relationship. The two often comment on each other’s posts and always come as a support for one another. Now the girls have decided to take some time out of their busy schedules and share amazing clicks from their Goa getaway.

Recently, Saba, Hrithik, and Sussanne were in Goa, where they celebrated the 18th birthday of Hrehaan Roshan surrounded by their loved ones. Now Sussane has shared a picture with Saba Azad from their trip. While sharing the picture, Sussane wrote, “Thank You, darling Saboo, for all the love n sunshine”. Later, Saba reshared the picture on her gram and said, “Thanks, my sooz, for the best time ever”.

About Hrithik and Sussane

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, who married each other in 2000, decided to go their separate ways in 2014. In their 14 years of marriage, the two welcomed two sons, Hrehaan Roshan (18), and Hridaan Roshan (15), whom they are co-parenting at the moment. The two have not let their separation come in the way of their parenting and setting new goals.

Hrithik Roshan on work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently captivated audiences with his stellar performance in Siddharth Anand's ‘Fighter’. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The aerial action drama features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

Soon after the release of Fighter, Hrithik immersed himself in the preparation for ‘War 2’. The actor will be seen reprising his role of Agent Kabir. Rumors are rife that 'RRR' star Jr NTR has come on board for the film and will be essaying the antagonist's role.

A source quoted by ANI states, "Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’.” The source added, "Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means ‘War 2’ is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, YRF's ‘War 2’ is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025.