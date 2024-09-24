Breaking News
Hrithik Roshan in Italy for 'War 2' shoot

Updated on: 24 September,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/AFP

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently in Italy for the shoot of 'War 2'.


Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of a stunning location where the movie is being shot.


In the image, he can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy.


"Taking it all in Photo by @anaitashroffadajaniaItaly WAR2," Hrithik captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
The actor looked stylish in a grey t-shirt and striped pants.

His post is flooded with heartfelt reactions from netizens. He also received a compliment from his girlfriend Saba Azad.

"My love (heart emojis)," Saba commented.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

The film also stars NTR Jr and Kiara Advani.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Recently, Hrithik's film 'Lakshya' was re-released in theatres.

The story of the Indian romantic war drama revolves around Karan Shergill (essayed by Hrithik) who has no goals for his future and gets guided by her girlfriend and a journalist Romila Dutta (essayed by Preity Zinta). Later, Karan joins the Indian army and becomes focused, disciplined officer cadet and eventually commissions into the Indian Army.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Preity Zinta and late Om Puri in pivotal roles.

