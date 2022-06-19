Hrithik Roshan lauds Saba over release of her new single

Saba is a multi-talented actor and a singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'

Hrithik Roshan with ladylove Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan showered praises for his ladylove Saba Azad on social media as she shared the news of the release of her new single 'I Hear Your Voice'.

"This is beautiful" captioned the 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' actor with a simple heart emoji.

The black and white video shows the behind-the-scene clips of Saba and a group of musicians turning the song into fruition with Saba's melodious voice singing 'I Hear Your Voice' playing in the background.

