Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued
Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
‘We got blackmailed, but partied. Today’s queer are more scared’
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months
IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hrithik Roshan lauds Saba over release of her new single

Hrithik Roshan lauds Saba over release of her new single

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Saba is a multi-talented actor and a singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'

Hrithik Roshan lauds Saba over release of her new single

Hrithik Roshan with ladylove Saba Azad


Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan showered praises for his ladylove Saba Azad on social media as she shared the news of the release of her new single 'I Hear Your Voice'.

"This is beautiful" captioned the 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' actor with a simple heart emoji.




The black and white video shows the behind-the-scene clips of Saba and a group of musicians turning the song into fruition with Saba's melodious voice singing 'I Hear Your Voice' playing in the background.


Show full article

hrithik roshan Saba Azad Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK