Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘I remember 20 years ago…’

Updated on: 15 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yesterday was one such day when Hrithik Roshan penned down a long and special note for his ex-wife and dear friend, Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘I remember 20 years ago…’

Sussane Khan & Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014, but since then, they have been quite good friends and often speak volumes about each other. Yesterday was one such day when Hrithik penned down a long and special note for his ex-wife and dear friend, Sussanne Khan. As Sussanne achieved a new milestone in her life as an interior designer, Hrithik heaped praises on her.


As Sussanne expanded her venture, The Charcoal Project, with a new store in Hyderabad, Hrithik took to his Instagram and dropped a video reel showcasing how Sussanne conceptualised the beautifully decorated store. While sharing the reel, Hrithik attached a heartfelt caption, praising Sussanne's hard work.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)


While sharing the reel, Hrithik wrote, "Dreams to reality. So proud of you, Sussanne! ❤️ I remember 20 years ago, this was a concept you kept dreaming about. Today, as you launch your SECOND Charcoal Project in Hyderabad, I can’t help but applaud the little girl who dared to dream so many years ago. Your hard work shows, but what shows most is your exquisite and unique talent! World-class, truly! I was shocked to my bones at the Hyderabad Charcoal store—the design, presentation, and vision!! Huge congratulations to all the incredible partners who shared this vision! More success to you all!!"

Further, while adding a hilarious touch to his caption, the War 2 star added, "P.S.: The stores look more like an art museum than a store. You guys could literally charge a ticket to enter for spiritual healing!"

About Hrithik and Sussanne

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, who married each other in 2000, decided to go their separate ways in 2014. In their 14 years of marriage, the two welcomed two sons, Hrehaan Roshan (18) and Hridaan Roshan (15), whom they are co-parenting at the moment. The two have not let their separation come in the way of their parenting, setting new goals together.

Hrithik Roshan's Work Front

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller War 2, recently suffered a leg injury while practicing a dance sequence. As per a Bollywood Hungama source, during rehearsals for the energetic track from the upcoming film, Hrithik pushed himself a little too much, causing a serious injury.

