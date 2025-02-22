Hrithik has been a brand ambassador of aerated beverage Mountain Dew, and now, to make the world go crazy, Salman Khan has also come on board

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan together on screen? Are we all dreaming? NOOOO! It has happened! Salman and Hrithik joined hands for the first time as they came together for an advertisement. Hrithik has been a brand ambassador of aerated beverage Mountain Dew, and now, to make the world go crazy, Salman Khan has also come on board as the second brand ambassador of Mountain Dew.

Yesterday, a picture of two hands sparked rumors that Salman and Hrithik would collaborate for the first time. In the picture, fans spotted Salman's iconic bracelet, which fueled excitement. Now, with the advertisement being released, the internet is buzzing with happiness.

In the advertisement, Hrithik and Salman can be seen enjoying a ropeway ride between snow-covered mountains. When they get attacked by someone and their chairlift falls to the ground, the tagline 'Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai' comes into play. Using a tool, they manage to save everyone seated with them.

Fans react to Hrithik & Salman's collaboration

As soon as the ad was released, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, "We got Hrithik x Salman before War 2 official announcement!" Another comment read, "Ek movie chahiye sir aap dono ka." A third fan shared, "Unexpected collab!" One comment read, "Do bhai, dono tabahi!" Another comment said, "Like if you want to see them both in a movie together."

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan awaits the release of his action thriller War 2. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline, which will reunite him with veteran star Rekha.

Salman Khan on the work front

With a video of him shooting for the film surfacing on social media, fans are super excited about the release of Salman Khan's upcoming thriller, Sikandar. Earlier, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. In the poster, Khan looked intense with a stern expression, holding a knife in his hand.