Announce a Salman Khan concert, and his fans make a beeline to see him in action. This time, the superstar’s admirers have even more reason to be excited about his upcoming show. Khan will be joined by Madhuri Dixit-Nene as they headline The Bollywood Big One shows that are scheduled to take place in the UK. It will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London on May 4, and at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on May 5. Performances by Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul are also part of the line-up.

The shows promise to be a trip down memory lane as Khan and Dixit—last seen on screen in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)—will perform to hit numbers from their ’90s offerings. A source says, “They will groove to their chartbusters from Saajan [1991], Dil Tera Aashiq [1993], Hum Aapke Hai Koun [1994], and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.” It turns out their recent recreation of a scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun on Bigg Boss 17 sparked the idea for the stage show. “In January 2024, Madhuri was a guest on the Salman-hosted Bigg Boss 17 finale. There, the two recreated a romantic scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. They have always had great chemistry on screen, and seeing the love pouring in from the audience for the episode, the organisers decided to rope them in.”

The Bollywood Big One shows were originally scheduled for 2023, but were postponed because of logistical issues in the aftermath of the pandemic. The source adds, “Varun, who is currently shooting for Border 2, plans to complete his portions by April and fly out for the show in May.”