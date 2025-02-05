“Madhuri found the idea hilarious and insisted we go ahead with it. Madhuri herself did Salman’s make-up for the scene,” he recalled

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Salman Khan

Telly Tattle: Sooraj Barjatya recalls tale behind dressing Salman Khan in a nightie for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Film director Sooraj Barjatya recently graced the singing reality show, Indian Idol 15, to promote his debut digital series, Bada Naam Karenge, on SonyLIV. On the show, he regaled fans with a delightful behind-the-scenes tale from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994). He shared how Madhuri Dixit-Nene made Salman Khan’s now-legendary nightie act in the song, Didi tera devar deewana, possible. Sooraj shared that Salman instantly agreed to wear the nightie for the song, but his father Raj Kumar Barjatya rejected it. However, the film’s cast and crew were very excited about it. “Madhuri found the idea hilarious and insisted we go ahead with it. Madhuri herself did Salman’s make-up for the scene,” he recalled.

Sooraj Barjatya