In Pic: Salman Khan & King of Bhutan

Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for his next film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, has taken to his social media to drop a sweet birthday wish for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. While sharing a photo of the King of Bhutan on his Instagram, Salman called him a friend and brother. In his heartfelt message, Salman also shared his wish to visit him soon.

Sharing a photo of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Wishing His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, my friend and brother, a very happy birthday! May your special day be filled with joy and surrounded by the love of your people. I look forward to visiting soon. @kingjigmekhesar @gmcbhutan @tourismbhutan."

Salman Khan on the Work Front

With a video of him shooting for the film surfacing on social media, fans are super excited about the release of Salman Khan's upcoming thriller, Sikandar. Earlier, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. In the poster that was released, Khan looked angry with a stern expression, holding a knife in his hand.

Sikandar release date

While unveiling the fresh poster of Sikandar, the makers also announced the film’s release date. They revealed that Salman has blocked yet another dhamakedar Eid for his fans, as the movie will hit theatres on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. This confirmation came despite reports that Salman Khan might have to push the release of the film due to Rashmika Mandanna’s injury.

The poster and release date announcement were made on Sikandar's producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. "To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar!" the production house wrote while sharing the poster online.

This film marks another milestone in the celebrated partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan, whose last venture, Kick, became a Rs300 crore blockbuster. Sikandar promises to take this collaboration to new heights, delivering yet another blockbuster when it releases in cinemas on Eid 2025.