Salman Khan in Sikandar’s teaser

In the past few weeks, there has been buzz that Salman Khan’s Sikandar might miss its Eid release due to production delays. But those in the know insist that director AR Murugadoss has ensured that the action entertainer remains on track. Sources tell us that the Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is complete, save for a two-day shoot in Rajkot.

A source close to the project reveals that the penultimate schedule that began in Mumbai in January was wrapped up last week. “Led by Murugadoss sir, the team has been going full throttle on the shoot. Salman finished the Mumbai schedule on February 14 late at night. The unit wrapped up at 6 am. All major portions have been shot and have reached the edit table. Only a two-day shoot with Salman in Rajkot is remaining, which has been lined up for the first week of March,” says the source.

AR Murugadoss

With Sikandar lined up for a March-end release, the filmmaker has doubled efforts to meet the deadline. “The film has high-octane action sequences that require VFX and meticulous post-production work. Murugadoss is overseeing the editing, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has allotted additional resources to expedite the process,” adds the source. We’ve heard that the makers are planning to release the trailer in early March. Sikandar is highly anticipated among Khan’s fans as it marks his return to the big screen over a year after his last offering, Tiger 3 (2023).