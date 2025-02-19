Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comments with compliments and wished her for Chhaava's success

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Chhaava' opposite Vicky Kaushal, treated fans to a cute selfie.

The 'Animal' actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture wearing a red floral headband which she called her "crown."

Along with the picture, Rashmika also invited fans to share their thoughts on her new look.

"Hey there. How does this crown look?" she wrote.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comments with compliments and wished her for Chhaava's success.

"Congratulations for Chhaava success," wrote one fan.

Another fan added, "Looking gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Rashmika's latest film Chhaava has been performing well at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, proving to be a massive hit.

The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

"'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs100 cr mark..," he wrote on Instagram.

The film, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

